U.S. redirected 45 vessels since blockade of Iran ports reinstated

The U.S. has now redirected 45 commercial vessels heading into or out of Iranian ports since the blockade was restarted last month, according to U.S. Central Command.

The total number was an increase of one vessel since yesterday.

The number of boarded or disabled ships, each two, have not changed recently.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday there had been some progress in talks about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“There’s a conversation and a negotiation — that we are involved in — between Oman and Iran on how more ships can be able to go through there safely in the short term as we move towards the longer-term talks about denuclearization,” Rubio said. “Suffice it to say there’s been progress made in those talks but not finality yet. We’re hoping that will happen very shortly.”

CBS