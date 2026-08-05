PM Salam blames Hezbollah for providing Israel with the greatest aid, when it dragged Lebanon into the war

In a statement Lebanon PM Nawaf Salam emphasized that “the greatest aid to Israel was actually provided by those who unilaterally dragged Lebanon into futile ‘support’ war adventures, handing Israel the pretexts to attack our country, trample its sovereignty, destroy its cities and villages, and kill or displace hundreds of thousands of its people.” Salam was referring to Hezbollah which initiated the war against Israel on March. 2 in support of Iran.

Hezbollah’s top leaders pledged allegiance to Iran and its supreme leader on several occasions. Hezbollah was formed in 1982 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards ( IRGC) as a member of its Quds Force.

Salam asserted that “those who unilaterally decided on war—and who persist in usurping the State’s decision-making power and tethering Lebanon to foreign agendas and axes, while ignoring the interests of their own constituency and the Lebanese people at large—are in no position to hand out certificates of patriotism, let alone sovereignty.”

He affirmed that “Lebanon can have no sovereignty without a single, independent decision-making authority within a state possessing one army—an army that exercises its authority over the entire national territory relying exclusively on its own capabilities. As for dialogue and unity, they can only be built through the courage to acknowledge the facts—however bitter—and by accepting responsibility for the reckless choices for which the Lebanese people continue to pay a heavy price.”

He also emphasized that “the State remains a sanctuary for all Lebanese—especially for our people who have endured successive losses—and remains committed to ending the Israeli occupation of every inch of our land, securing the return of all our prisoners, and ensuring the conditions for a dignified and safe return for our people to their cities, villages, fields, and homes. It is also committed to reconstruction efforts that help heal the wounds of families who have suffered the loss of loved ones and livelihoods.”

Salam concluded: “Ultimately, abandoning the rhetoric of accusing others of treason, and being sincere in calling for dialogue and national solidarity, represent our most effective path toward strengthening Lebanon’s ability to confront all these immense challenges.”