Only the army can protect Lebanon, President Aoun affirms

Illustration- One nation, one army, one authority: In a sovereign Lebanon, no armed group can stand above the state, president Aoun affirms

The nation can only be protected by its unifying national army, and no arms possess legitimacy outside the legitimacy of the StatePresident Aoun said and added:

“Any questioning of the Army institution or attempt to isolate it from its popular base weakens the entire State and threatens the remaining pillars of stability.”

Aoun said that the coming phase requires the full deployment of military units along the entire southern border and the exclusive extension of State authority over its territory.

Aoun, extended his greetings to the Army—its command, officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel—on the occasion of Army Day, which wa celebrated on August 1st.

On this occasion, President Aoun stated: “The Lebanese Army is not merely an institution like any other; rather, it is the sole guarantor of Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and independence. The time has come for us all to firmly establish this constant constitutional and national truth: no arms possess legitimacy outside the legitimacy of the State, and this nation can only be protected by its unifying national army—an army that represents all Lebanese people, across their various regions, sects, and affiliations. The Army alone holds the decision-making power, the force, and the legitimacy to serve as the State’s exclusive military arm. This is what we are working toward with steadfastness and determination, step by step, to safeguard the integrity of coexistence and the country’s stability.” He noted that “in the South—where our army has written the most glorious chapters of sacrifice and steadfastness—the army’s responsibility intensifies today with every step of the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The coming phase requires the full deployment of military units along the entire southern border and the exclusive extension of state authority over its lands. This will demonstrate to the world that Lebanon, through its army alone, is capable of protecting its sovereignty and maintaining security in this sensitive region, thereby paving the way for the safe return of the local population to their villages and towns.”

Aoun added: “While the army undertakes this momentous role, the Lebanese people’s rallying around it is not a luxury but an existential necessity. A strong army is built not merely on hardware, but on the confidence of its people and their moral and material support. Consequently, any questioning of the military institution or attempt to isolate it from its popular base weakens the entire state and threatens the remaining pillars of stability. I therefore call upon all Lebanese—whether at home or in the diaspora—to regard the army as a unifying ‘red line’ that transcends all political or partisan disputes; for the nation must not be stripped of the army that defends it.”

Aoun reaffirmed, “with full confidence and pride,” his complete trust in the army command. He noted that the command has demonstrated—even in the most critical and difficult circumstances—a high level of responsibility, professionalism, and impartiality. It has managed sensitive issues with wisdom and a commitment to the supreme national interest, free from grandstanding or bias—qualities that reinforce the institution’s standing in the hearts and minds of all Lebanese people. He continued: “As for the military personnel standing guard over our borders and security amidst extremely difficult economic and living conditions, I assure them that the Lebanese State—represented by the Presidency, Parliament, and Government—will persist with unwavering determination in its efforts to improve their living and social conditions and to secure the necessary support for them and their families. A soldier’s dignity is inseparable from the nation’s dignity; it is unacceptable to demand sacrifice from them while leaving them and their families exposed to want and deprivation. We will continue to strive, in coordination with brotherly and friendly nations, to secure the support, equipment, and training befitting a distinguished institution that has made—and continues to make—the ultimate sacrifices. Long live the Army, long live Lebanon, and eternal glory to our righteous martyrs.”