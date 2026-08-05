Live Updates: Strait of Hormuz deal could happen today or tomorrow Trump says

The Iranian-Omani proposal – that is currently under negotiation – to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would have no tolls or service fees for ships transiting the waterway, sources told CBS News.

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President Trump told reporters “a lot of progress had been made” on the subject of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and suggested an announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday.

Iran and Oman have been in talks over the strait, and an Iranian source familiar with the discussions told CBS News they are largely focused on the mechanics of reopening the waterway.

The U.S. has now redirected 45 commercial vessels heading into or out of Iranian ports since the blockade was restarted last month, according to U.S. Central Command.

The U.N. rights chief was “alarmed” by the surge in executions in Iran since March, with the death penalty being used by Tehran to “instill fear.”

U.N. rights chief “alarmed” by surge in executions in Iran

The U.N. rights chief, Volker Turk, said Wednesday he was “alarmed” by the surge in executions in Iran since March, with the death penalty being used by Tehran to “instill fear.”

In a statement, Turk said at least 56 people have been executed on national security-related charges since March 19, including 27 individuals in cases linked to protests at the start of the year.

“Over 100 others are at risk of execution on similar charges,” he said. “Executions for drug-related offences are also continuing at an alarming rate.”

On March 19, Iran executed three people convicted of killing police officers and carrying out operations in favor of the U.S. and Israel, the first officially announced executions relating to the nationwide anti-government demonstrations that peaked on Jan. 8 and 9.

“I am alarmed by the rise in executions and death sentences issued in Iran since March, and that capital punishment continues to be used to instill fear among the population and suppress dissent,” said Turk.

“Persistent lack of fair trial and due process guarantees are deeply troubling. Confessions have allegedly been obtained under torture and other ill-treatment,” he said.

Several executions have reportedly been carried out in public, with some reportedly conducted only weeks after arrest, said Turk.

Strait of Hormuz deal does not foresee transit fees for ships, sources say

The Iranian-Omani proposal – that is currently under negotiation – to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would have no tolls or service fees for ships transiting the waterway, sources told CBS News.

Under the proposal which Iran and Oman have been negotiating for several days, ships entering the strait would use the route closest to Iran, under Tehran’s coordination, sources said. To exit, ships would use the route closest to Oman, coordinated by Muscat.

That proposal would also exclude tolls or service fees to transit the vital waterway, a major sticking point in the various talks held between the U.S., Iran and mediators.

If approved, the U.S and Iran would return to the negotiating table under terms set out in the memorandum of understanding in June, according to the sources, which calls for a 60-day period of free transit through the strait for 60 days.

CBS