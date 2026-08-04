PHOTO- A message lighting up Times Square , New York City center :

Neighboring nations deserve better than what stands between them.

Lebanon and Israel will begin a seventh round of direct negotiations in the Italian capital Rome on Tuesday under US sponsorship, a Lebanese official said.

The three-day round will bring together political and military delegations, along with a legal adviser and a land-surveying expert, the official told Anadolu on Monday.

The ceasefire and continued Israeli attacks will top the agenda, particularly land-clearing operations, explosions and the demolition of homes, which the Lebanese side says violate the “framework formula” agreed upon in June.

Lebanon will propose designating new pilot areas for an Israeli withdrawal, with the second phase covering either Bint Jbeil or Khiam, both south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, the official said.

The Lebanese political delegation will be headed by former Ambassador Simon Karam and will include Lebanon’s Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, while Brig. Gen. George Rizkallah will lead the military delegation.

Legal adviser Antoine Sfeir and land-surveying expert Najib Massihi will also participate in the talks.

The military delegation will bring maps and documents detailing the Lebanese army’s deployment in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, the first pilot area agreed upon during the sixth round, the official said.

It will also present plans for deployments in areas from which Israeli forces may agree to withdraw.

The talks come amid continued tensions along Lebanon’s southern border and ongoing Israeli land-clearing, demolition and explosive operations targeting homes and other structures in several southern towns, according to the official.

Since March 2, when Hezbollah entered the war in support of Iran Israel killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The Israel- Hezbollah war continues despite the June 26th US-sponsored “framework formula” agreement between Lebanon and Israel

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas and the disarmament of the Iran backed Hezbollah militants and all illegal armed groups .

AA