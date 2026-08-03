US envoy warns Lebanon, Israel against rushing into a deal:”take the time needed to get this right”, he said

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa issued the following statement Monday in which expressed optimism over the U.S.-sponsored talks between Lebanon and Israel on the eve of the talks in Rome but cautioned against rushing into a deal

“I am encouraged that talks in Rome remain ongoing, and I hope both governments reach a successful outcome. A great deal of technical work remains to ensure civilian safety on the ground. There is a meaningful difference between drafting an agreement on paper and implementing it responsibly — moving too quickly risks jeopardizing the very civilians this process is meant to protect. We believe it is better to take the time needed to get this right the first time. Doing so will allow subsequent pilot zones to move forward more efficiently. Above all, both sides must agree on a clear, workable process before proceeding.” – Ambassador Michel Issa