This 100, 000 Iranian rials banknote would have been worth about $1450 in 1978 before the Islamic Revolution , but today Iranians needed more than 19 of these banknotes to buy one US dollar only . On Aug 1 , 2026, the open-market (black market) exchange rate for one U.S. dollar traded at approximately 1,900,000 to 1,920,000 Iranian Rials

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, asserting that his administration is “destroying Iran’s currency.” The shared chart indicated a dramatic depreciation of the Iranian rial, falling from 900,000 to 1,900,000 per dollar between January 2025 and July 2026. This statement comes amidst intensified U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s economic infrastructure, part of a broader strategy of maximum economic pressure. As the rial’s value plummets, the economic strain on Iran underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions, with economic measures taking precedence over direct military confrontation.

Key Takeaways

The recent comments by President Trump suggest increased economic pressure on Iran, which may indicate a reduced likelihood of a US-Iran deal.

Market pricing for a potential US-Iran deal in 2026 showed a decrease in the likelihood of including Iran Reconstruction Funding, now at 28.5% YES.

The weakening of Iran’s currency could reflect sustained U.S. efforts to constrain Iran’s economic capabilities, impacting broader diplomatic negotiations.

What to Watch

Observers should monitor any further statements from President Trump that might indicate additional economic sanctions or diplomatic initiatives. Developments involving key negotiators, such as U.S. Chief Negotiator Mike Vance or Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, could provide insights into potential shifts in diplomatic stances. Continued volatility in the Iranian rial and any official responses from Tehran may further influence market perspectives on the likelihood of reaching a comprehensive US-Iran deal in 2026.

CRYPTOBRIEF