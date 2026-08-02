MBS raises concerns over Trump’s plans for massive Iran strikes

President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in November. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to President Trump on Saturday and expressed concern over his plans for massive new strikes against Iran, according to two U.S. officials and a third source with knowledge of the call.

Why it matters: Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranian energy targets in the coming days in response to Iran’s missile strike on a U.S. base in Jordan and its continued disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He has yet to issue final orders.

The big picture: Such an attack could lead to an unprecedented escalation in the five-month war, which has repeatedly paused as Trump opened the door to negotiations — only to resume when those diplomatic efforts failed.

Iran has threatened to retaliate by launching attacks against energy and infrastructure facilities in Israel and the Arab Gulf countries.

“The Saudis expressed concern and asked for clarity about the plan of action,” one U.S. official told Axios.

A second source with knowledge of the call said MBS urged Trump to de-escalate and refrain from launching the strikes.

The White House and the Saudi embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Trump met Wednesday with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, known as KBS.

The meeting was added to the Saudi minister’s itinerary after he met with Vice President Vance and told him that Saudi Arabia favored de-escalation with Iran, a source familiar with the matter said.

The message came despite this week’s joint U.S.-Saudi strike against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

The source said the meetings were intended to convey MBS’ views on the Iran war and the broader regional situation.

Saudi Arabia is one of Washington’s most important allies in the region. Despite periods of tension over the past five months, Riyadh has influenced Trump’s Iran policy at several critical moments since the war began.

Other regional powers, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan, are also pressing the U.S. and Iran to de-escalate.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke Saturday with Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has served as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Araghchi also spoke with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia about the prospect of U.S. strikes.

“Any hostile action by the U.S. or Israel — or participation or cooperation by regional countries in such actions — would be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran’s powerful armed forces,” Araghchi told his Saudi counterpart, according to a statement on his Telegram channel.

Qatari mediators held separate talks Saturday with Araghchi, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Omani officials in an effort to secure an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks made progress, a source with knowledge of the discussions said, though it remains unclear whether that will be enough to defuse the crisis.

AXIOS