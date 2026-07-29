Inside Netanyahu’s pivotal White House meeting with Trump



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed skepticism during his meeting with President Trump about the chance of a deal with Iran and discussed increasing economic pressure on Iran “through kinetic and non-kinetic means,” a senior Israeli official said in a briefing with reporters.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first between Netanyahu and Trump since the start of the war on Feb. 28. It came as Trump is still trying to reach a deal with Iran but also considering a return to major combat operations.

Several hours after the sitdown, Iran launched a missile attack on an American base in Jordan for the first time since Trump paused U.S. strikes in Iran on Friday.

Trump vowed a serious response during an interview with Fox News Wednesday. Iran’s surprise attack could push the president toward a full-scale escalation.

The Israeli official said Netanyahu is awaiting Trump’s decision but made it clear to him that if Iran attacks Israel, the Israeli response will be immediate and powerful.

Inside the room: Iran was the main focus of the 90-minute conversation.

The Israeli official said they discussed three options Trump is considering for next steps:

1. Reaching a deal with Iran. Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are still negotiating with the Iranians, though at the moment the gaps still seem wide. The Israeli official said Netanyahu told Trump he is skeptical an agreement with the Iranians can be struck.

2. Continuing the naval blockade on Iran while increasing economic pressure.

3. Resuming and intensifying military strikes.