Hezbollah is using Lebanon’s electric transmission system in Beirut for wiring its private telecom network

Sources told Al-Hadath channel that Hezbollah communication lines had been discovered alongside electricity transmission infrastructure in Beirut, similar to the networks the group maintains in the South, the Bekaa Valley, and the Dahiyeh.

The sources indicated that an international organization had revealed Hezbollah’s exploitation of communication network lines in Lebanon, noting that US intelligence is monitoring the discovered network.

While pointing out that the company responsible for installing Hezbollah’s communication lines receives support from leaders within the “Shiite Duo,” the sources added that a Lebanese security agency is investigating the Hezbollah network and the activities of the company that installed it.



In May 2008, a domestic conflict erupted in Lebanon after the government targeted Hezbollah’s private telecommunications network, leading Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to declare the move a “declaration of war”. This prompted Hezbollah to occupy west Beirut and to try and occupy Mount Lebanon which it failed to do

Elnashra- translated from Arabic