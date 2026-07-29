A mini Bibi arrives for his moment with Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Donald Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday for the eighth time since the president returned to office. But the Israeli prime minister arrives at the White House weaker and less influential than the previous seven times.

Why it matters: On Feb. 28, Trump and Netanyahu went to war together and it looked like there was no daylight between them. But exactly five months later, their interests have diverged more than ever — and bad blood and frustration have deepened as they’ve grown suspicious of each other’s intentions.

Netanyahu’s visit comes several days after Trump paused U.S. strikes in Iran and announced his envoys are trying — again — to negotiate a deal with the Iranian regime.