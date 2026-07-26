Ukraine strikes Iranian ship in Caspian Sea, Tehran accuses Kyiv of ‘hostile and criminal act’

Satellite view of Iran (with mask). This image was compiled from data acquired by LANDSAT 5 & 7 satellites., Iran, Middle East, Asia, True Colour Satellite Image With Mask (Photo by Planet Observer/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Planet Observer | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Iran summoned a Ukrainian diplomat in Tehran on Sunday to protest an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, as the war in the Middle East threatened to overlap with the Ukraine conflict.

Iran said the attack left one sailor dead and injured several others. The country’s foreign ministry complained to Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran early on Sunday and “conveyed Iran’s strong protest over the ‘hostile and criminal act’,” Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

In a post on X highlighting Ukraine’s attacks on distant Russian targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his country’s forces “also achieved very strong results with long‑range strikes in the Caspian Sea – including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.”

Russia has long used Iranian-designed Shahed drones in its war on Ukraine, a weapon that analysts sometimes refer to as “the poor man’s cruise missile”.

But the latest attacks by Ukraine, combined with Saudi military strikes on Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen following the rebel group’s attacks on Red Sea shipping in recent days, represent a widening of the Middle East conflict.

Air defenses in Saudi Arabia reportedly intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen on Saturday.

The fighting in the Red Sea and Caspian Sea took place during a pause in U.S. strikes on Iran after 13 straight nights of attacks.

Asked about the pause, a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters that Trump “has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come to the table in a serious way.”

The New York Times cited administration officials as saying that Trump has set aside, at least for now, plans to sharply escalate U.S. military assaults against Iran, amid concerns over falling stockpiles of Patriot anti-missile interceptors and other air defense munitions.

Naval blockade

U.S. Central Command said late Saturday its naval blockadeagainst Iran remains in full effect.

“As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn’t comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance,” it said in a post on X late Saturday.



Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said it has “established complete authority over the Strait of Hormuz.” In a post early Sunday on the Telegram social media platform, it said it forced six ships to anchor following warnings over the last 24 hours.

While formal high-level negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have stalled, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said technical talks with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz continued over the weekend.

Oil prices dropped Friday on a report that Pakistan is looking for a way to restart talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell nearly 4% to close at $96.78 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 3% to settle at $89.31 per barrel.

Three sources told Reuters that Pakistan’s effort to renew U.S.-Iran talks was backed by China.

CNBC