Trump to meet Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday amid Iran escalation

President Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.
Why it matters: Netanyahu has met with Trump in the Oval Office six times since Trump returned to office a year-and-a-half ago — more than any other world leader. But Netanyahu is deeply unpopular in Washington these days, among Democrats, Trump’s close circle and the MAGA base.
- Trump is considering resuming major combat operations in Iran that would likely include a joint military campaign with Israel similar to the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. A meeting with Netanyahu could be significant for Trump’s decision-making and for coordination between the countries.
- The fact that Netanyahu is coming to Washington next week could signal that no significant escalation would take place before then.
- Yes, but: In previous rounds of escalation with Iran, both the U.S. and Israel issued statements about high-level visits as part of deception efforts ahead of military strikes against Iran.
- “At President Trump’s invitation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for Washington on Monday for an official visit,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement. “As part of the visit, the prime minister will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday and will attend the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham.”
Netanyahu last week asked to meet with Trump but didn’t get an appointment. He then said he decided to postpone his trip because the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral had been postponed.
- Some White House officials said last week that Netanyahu tried to “will the meeting into existence.”
- On Wednesday, a White House official told Axios there were discussions about a potential Oval Office meeting between the two but noted that no meeting had been set.
- On Thursday, Trump told Axios he would meet Netanyahu if he was in town for Graham’s funeral ceremony.
- AXIOS