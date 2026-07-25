Direct US-Lebanon flights move closer as government begins approval process

The U.S. government has begun the process of allowing American airlines to resume direct flights to Lebanon for the first time in more than four decades. However, flights will not begin immediately, as security assessments, regulatory approvals and airline decisions are still required before any service can launch.

Direct flights between the United States and Lebanon have moved a step closer to returning after the U.S. government announced plans to begin allowing American airlines to operate services to Beirut. If approved, it would mark the first time since 1985 that U.S. carriers have been permitted to fly directly between the two countries. While the announcement has generated significant interest among travelers, government officials have made it clear that flights will not resume immediately. Before any airline can launch service, Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport must complete a comprehensive U.S. security review, regulatory approvals must be finalized, and airlines must decide whether they intend to operate the route.​​​​​​​

Security Reviews Must Be Completed Before Flights Can Resume

Although the policy change opens the door for future direct flights, several important steps remain before passengers can book tickets. U.S. authorities will carry out an extensive security assessment of Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport to determine whether it meets the required safety and operational standards for American carriers. Only after those reviews are completed can airlines move forward with scheduling flights and obtaining the necessary approvals. As of now, no launch date has been announced, and there are no published schedules or tickets available for direct U.S.–Lebanon services.

No US Airline Has Announced Flights to Lebanon

At this stage, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have not announced plans to begin flying to Beirut. The government’s decision simply creates the opportunity for U.S. airlines to consider operating the route in the future. Whether direct flights become available will depend on airline interest, operational planning, commercial demand and the successful completion of all regulatory and security requirements. Until then, travelers flying between the United States and Lebanon will continue using connecting flights through international hubs in Europe or the Middle East.​​​​​​​

Why Nonstop US–Lebanon Flights Have Been Suspended Since 1985

Nonstop U.S.–Lebanon flights were suspended in 1985 due to the Federal Aviation Administration ban following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847, safety threats, and security concerns at Beirut’s airport. Mohammed Ali Hamadei and Hasan Izz al-Din, who were members of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah hijacked the TWA plane . The Hezbollah terrorists had tied passengers up and were beating them, threatening to kill them unless hundreds of Lebanese were released from Israeli prisons..

US Travel Advisory Remains in Effect

Despite the government’s decision to begin the approval process, the U.S. Department of State continues to maintain a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Lebanon because of ongoing security concerns. Travelers should understand that the possibility of future direct flights does not change current travel guidance. Anyone planning a trip should continue monitoring official U.S. government travel advisories and airline announcements before making travel arrangements.

Why This Matters for US Travelers

If direct flights are eventually approved, they could significantly improve travel between the United States and Lebanon by reducing the need for connecting flights and shortening overall journey times. The change would be especially important for Lebanese-American families, business travelers and others who travel regularly between the two countries. However, travelers should remember that the proposal is still in its early stages. Security reviews, regulatory approvals and airline decisions must all be completed before direct service can become a reality, meaning there is currently no confirmed timeline for when flights could begin.

Airline networks and international travel policies continue to evolve as governments and carriers respond to changing conditions around the world. MundoTrip brings you verified aviation news and travel updates so you can stay informed before planning your next international journey.​​​​​​​

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