Live update :U.S. launches 13th straight night of strikes on Iran

President Trump wrote on Truth Social that “any and all damages” to ships struck by Iran “will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls.”

HERE IS THE LATEST:

The U.S. military carried out a 13th consecutive night of Iran strikes Thursday.

President Trump threatened Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen with “major military punishment” Thursday if the Houthis launch more attacks on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea, as the war expands to another part of the region.

There are signs the U.S. is preparing to ramp up military operations in the Middle East, including an increase in the number of refueling aircraft deployed to Israel, American B-1 bombers leaving U.K. bases, and dozens more medics being sent to a sprawling base in Germany.

The Pentagon continues insisting the Strait of Hormuz is open, but traffic through the vital waterway is at a crawl, helping push global oil prices back over $100 a barrel again Thursday for the first time in over two months.



CENTCOM says it wrapped up tonight’s strikes on Iran

The U.S. military completed its 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran after about two hours, U.S. Central Command said late Thursday.

In a social media post accompanied by a video of airstrikes, CENTCOM said it targeted Iranian drone sites, command centers and other targets “to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian state media reports strikes in Bandar Abbas

Iranian state media outlets reported military strikes in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

The U.S. military has not said which parts of Iran it is targeting in Thursday’s strikes, but Bandar Abbas — which sits on the Strait of Hormuz — has been a frequent target.



Trump says U.S. will use Iranian money to pay for damage to ships

President Trump wrote on Truth Social that “any and all damages” to ships struck by Iran “will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls.”

Mr. Trump did not specify the exact source of money, but billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian assets are currently frozen due to U.S. sanctions. The two countries had previously discussed unfreezing those assets if Iran implements the terms of a deal with the United States.

“These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do,” the president wrote.

CBS