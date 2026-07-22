Middle East live: PM Salam says Lebanon is working on ‘complete Israeli withdrawal’ from the south

In this photo released by the Lebanese Government press office, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam raises a Lebanese flag during a visit to the southern village of Zawtar Al Gharbieh on July 22, 2026. © Lebanese Government press office via AP

Beirut is working towards a “complete Israeli withdrawal” from areas it occupies, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Wednesday on a visit to a village where Lebanon’s army recently deployed.

Earlier, the US military launched an 11th straight night of strikes on Iran, with President Donald Trump saying the US was “not finished” attacking the Middle Eastern nation. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

Other Key developments:

US President Donald Trump vowed to help Lebanon with its ‘Hezbollah problem’ in a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington. He even offered to talk to Hezbollah is this is what Aoun wants him to do

• US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the United States‘ war in Iran has cost $37.5 billion so far, as he faces questions from senators over Iran war funding.

President Aoun says his vision aligns with President Trump’s vision for Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday as Beirut’s military moved into an area in the southern part of the country after Israeli forces withdrew in accordance to pilot programs of the Framework deal signed on June 26 between, Lebanon, Israel and the US

President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. military will bomb Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, a deep underground site that the U.S. and Israel suspect could be used for nuclear activity.

Trump signaled that he is not interested in a ceasefire at all”We’ll be hitting that area very hard probably pretty soon. There’s not a thing they can do about it.

Iran has been targeting ts Arab neighbors . It targeted U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan Tuesday, and 2 oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, after the U.S. military said it carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military infrastructure. There was no immediate confirmation of any U.S. bases in the region being hit Tuesday.

Nearly 100 American service members had been injured in multiple Iranian strikes on bases across the Middle East this month even before the deadly attack on the Jordanian air base, U.S. officials told CBS News.