Trump vows U.S. will soon bomb Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meets with President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)









President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. military will bomb Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, a deep underground site that the U.S. and Israel suspect could be used for nuclear activity.

Why it matters: Trump’s remarks, at the top of his meeting with the president of Lebanon at the White House, signaled that he is not interested in a ceasefire at all”We’ll be hitting that area very hard probably pretty soon. There’s not a thing they can do about it. You know, normally I wouldn’t say that. If I thought they could do something about it, I would never say that. But we’ll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,” Trump said.