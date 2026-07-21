Iran War Updates: U.S. launches 10th night of strikes after 3 U.S. troops killed, nearly 100 injured in recent weeks

A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz reported over the radio that it was struck by an “unknown projectile” early Tuesday local time, according to the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Centre.

Here is the latest:

The U.S. military’s Central Command has launched a tenth consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

At least two U.S. soldiers were killed over the weekend in an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Jordan, and another is listed as missing in action. A third American service member died in Iraq after “a controlled detonation” of an Iranian drone.

Nearly 100 American service members have been injured in multiple Iranian airstrikes on bases in the Middle East region this month, U.S. officials told CBS News.

New attack reported on tanker in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz reported over the radio that it was struck by an “unknown projectile” early Tuesday local time, according to the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Centre.

The incident was reported off the coast of Limah, Oman.

The alert did not specify the source of the projectile, but Iran has fired at several tankers and other commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks. Iranian authorities have demanded that ships seek permission before sailing through the strait and use a northern route within Iranian waters, rather than a southern route that hugs the Omani coastline.

Kuwait says it’s confronting Iranian missiles and drones

The Kuwaiti army said it is working to intercept Iranian drones and missiles, in the latest round of Iranian retaliatory attacks on the U.S.-allied Gulf state.

Explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, Shiraz and on Qeshm Island, Iranian media says

Explosions were audible in Shiraz and in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island, both of which sit on the Strait of Hormuz and have been frequent targets of U.S. strikes, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said.

U.S. launches another round of strikes against Iran, CENTCOM says

The U.S. military’s Central Command said Monday it has launched another round of strikes against Iran, marking the tenth consecutive night of attacks.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said on social media.

Jordan shot down 3 Iranian missiles

Jordan’s armed forces said Monday evening they had shot down three Iranian missiles, adding that there had been no material damage or casualties.



Nearly 100 U.S. service members injured in Iranian strikes this month

Nearly 100 American service members have been injured in multiple Iranian airstrikes on bases in the Middle East region this month, U.S. officials told CBS News. Most have returned to duty, two of the officials said.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the numbers in a statement to CBS News, saying almost 100 people “were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026,” 96% of whom have returned.

“They are determined to get back in the fight. The vast majority of injuries experienced were minor concussions,” Parnell said.

U.S. official: Lebanese “pilot zones” demonstrate “real progress on the ground”

The establishment of initial “pilot zones” in Lebanon “represents real progress on the ground” in a movement toward peace, a U.S. official told CBS News.

Lebanese forces will control the zones following Israel’s withdrawal from them, the U.S. State Department announced earlier Monday. That gives Lebanon an opportunity to start reasserting control in parts of the country historically dominated by Hezbollah, the official said, adding that launching the first zones should trigger the confidence and momentum needed to continue expanding the process.

“Any attempt by Hezbollah to derail, infiltrate, or re-arm in these zones would seriously harm the prospects for reconstruction and peace, and the interests of the Lebanese people,” the official said.



Houthi blockade of Saudi Arabia risks wider regional conflict, U.N. warns

The threat from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia, risks an “even wider” regional conflict, the spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Monday.

“We’ve seen the reports and are very much concerned by the renewed Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia, against freedom of navigation, which leads to the risk of an even wider regional escalation,” the spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters.

Multiple vessels struck near Strait of Hormuz, British maritime agency says

Multiple ships were struck on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, a British maritime agency said.

One incident occurred 17 nautical miles east of Dibba, in the United Arab Emirates, in which a vessel reported “being struck by an unknown projectile” that damaged its steering gear, according to the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations center. It said the strike had “no environmental impact.”

Another incident, also on Sunday, happened eight nautical miles off the coast of Kumzar, Oman. That incident has been classified as an attack by the maritime agency, which said a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile that caused a fire on the ship.

“The fire has not been extinguished and the vessel is currently adrift,” the agency said on Monday, adding that crews in both incidents have been reported as safe. Still, it urged vessels to move through the region “with caution” as authorities investigate.

Iranian interior minister travels to Pakistan for two days of talks

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni traveled to Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, for talks on Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for diplomacy even as the U.S. and Iran inch closer to all-out war.

Iranian state media reported that Momeni had landed in Islamabad Monday evening. He is scheduled to participate in two days of talks during his trip.

Momeni’s counterpart, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said he was optimistic the talks would bring progress. While in Islamabad, the Iranian official is set to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others.

Since the U.S. and Iran resumed attacks on each other’s military installations and other infrastructure, Pakistan has intensified diplomatic efforts in recent days to resuscitate the interim ceasefire reached last month. The truce, now unraveled, had called for resolving remaining issues tied to the war within 60 days.



U.S. says it disabled, redirected eight commercial vessels as part of naval blockade

The U.S. military said Monday that it has disabled one commercial vessel, and redirected seven others, as part of its naval blockade on Iranian ports, preventing ships from leaving or entering.

The U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, shared those figures in a post on X and said they’re current as of July 20. It attributed the actions to American service members aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, who “support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran,” according to the military organization.



Trump to attend dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, White House says

President Trump on Tuesday is set to attend the dignified transfer of the service members killed over the weekend, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. The transfer will take place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

“President Trump will attend the dignified transfer of our fallen heroes tomorrow evening at Dover Air Force Base,” Leavitt said in a post on X. “The President and the entire White House are praying for their families.”

In March, the president participated in a dignified transfer of six service members who were killed in the first days of the war with Iran.

Trump says Iran will pay for killing of each U.S. soldier “many times over”

President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that he’s directed military leaders to see that Iran pays for the death of each U.S. soldier “many times over.”

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!” Mr. Trump wrote. “This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military.”

France slams Iranian “act of intimidation” against two embassy staff in Tehran

Two French embassy staff in Iran were subjected to “an extremely serious act of intimidation” by Iranian security services, with one of them being physically abused, France’s foreign minister said Monday.

Jean-Noel Barrot said in a post on X that the two members of the embassy staff, who he did not name, were detained by Iranian forces late Sunday “in flagrant violation of diplomatic immunity.”

Both were “detained for several hours without reason, interrogated and one of them was physically abused” before they were allowed to return to the embassy, he said.

“I informed the Iranian foreign minister that this extremely serious and unacceptable violation of the integrity of our agents cannot go without consequences,” Barrot wrote.

Houthis say they will close the Bab el-Mandeb strait to Saudi ships

Bab el Mandib chokepoint

Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels have vowed to close the Bab el-Mandeb strait to Saudi ships, after saying earlier Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia after a recent attack on Sanaa airport.

Nasruddin Amer, the deputy head of the Houthi media office, said in a post on X that the Bab al-Mandeb strait would be closed “to Saudi enemy ships” in response to what he called the country’s “unjust blockade on Yemenis for over 10 years.”

Iran has threatened multiple times during the war with the U.S. to order its Yemeni allies — who have previously attacked ships in the region — to close down the Bab el-Mandeb strait in retaliation for ongoing U.S. attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

Roughly 10% of global oil shipments typically traverse the strait, making it another key chokepoint for energy markets like the Strait of Hormuz.