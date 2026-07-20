Trump hands out medals to World Cup champion Spain

President Trump presenting the FIFA World Cup Trophy to Spain’s captain Rodri. Getty Images

President Trump congratulated the players from Spain and Argentina for an epic World Cup final game, before briefly crashing the former’s trophy lift photo following the team’s win, prompting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to intervene.

They began by giving match officials their awards, then distributing them to the two teams, with Argentina recognized as the World Cup runner-up.

Trump, who enjoyed the big game from his box seat alongside members of his administration and other world leaders, came onto the field — to audible boos — to honor Spain after La Roja’s epic 1–0 victory over Argentina in the final.

Players shook Trump’s hand as he put the medals around their necks.

Afterward, Trump and Infantino gave Spain its golden trophy and La Roja proceeded to pose for a photo on the medal podium. But Trump was seen walking across the stage, where he pumped his fists and cheered on the champions.

The US president joined Infantino, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and others handing out the awards.

He then meandered off to the side, briefly appearing to pose with the champions.

Trump likely got in a few of the photos of Spain’s trophy lift before Infantino was seen nudging him away to give Spain’s team its moment.

Ironically, Trump had badmouthed Spain before the game, due to an ongoing feud with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over Madrid’s lack of support during the war in Iran.

“Spain is a wasted cause,” Trump fumed to NATO boss Mark Rutte earlier this month. “We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I’d like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. Cut off all trade with Spain, please. Including visits. We don’t want anything to do. They’re hopeless. Bad people.”

Sánchez had been in Trump’s box at MetLife Stadium, alongside King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Trump is the first sitting US president to attend the men’s World Cup final on American soil.

NY POST