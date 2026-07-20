Iran war live updates: Another U.S. soldier killed as war escalates and no sign of diplomacy between the two



File- Iran capitalized on its export of oil, gaining billions of dollars during a short-lived peace agreement with the United States. Credit…Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

The Pentagon said a service member was killed in northern Iraq on Saturday while troops disposed of an Iranian drone. It also said “unidentified remains” had been found in Jordan, where an earlier attack had left two soldiers dead and another missing.

The Pentagon said on Sunday that a third member of the American military had died during a weekend of back-and-forth attacks, as the war with Iran escalated and the United States began sending more warplanes to the region.

The death of the soldier, who was killed in northern Iraq during the disposal of a downed Iranian attack drone, came amid a cycle of strikes that has all but shredded the cease-fire reached last month. There was no sign of diplomacy between the two sides, and the U.S. military said Sunday evening that it had begun conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the ninth consecutive night.

Iran may target Manama , US says

The U.S. Embassy in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, early on Monday local time said it had “information to suggest that Iran may seek to target unspecified locations in central Manama” and urged Americans to “remain vigilant.” Earlier, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry warned residents to head to safe spaces while sirens were sounding but provided no other details. The embassy’s warning followed shortly after the U.S. military said it was attacking Iran.

A vessel is on fire off Oman coast

A vessel was on fire early Monday local time about eight nautical miles off of the coast of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which tracks security at sea. The cause of the fire has not yet been verified, the agency said, noting it had receved the information from unspecified “military authorities” and advising vessels “to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity” while the incident was being investigated. The warning from the maritime authority came shortly after the U.S. military said it was launching attacks on Iran for the ninth consecutive night and Iranian state media reported firing missiles at “enemy targets.”

Ninth day of strikes

The United States Central Command said on Sunday evening that it had begun conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the ninth consecutive night to degrade “Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait intercepts Iranian drones”

Kuwaiti air defenses were intercepting drone attacks by Iran, the Kuwaiti military said on social media early Monday local time. Sirens have also sounded in Bahrain, according to its Interior Ministry.

Oil prices rose and stock futures were little changed on Sunday evening after a weekend of fighting between the United States and Iran that left at least three American service members dead in Jordan and Iraq.

The United States has also begun sending more warplanes to the Middle East, signaling that the war may soon ratchet up further, an ominous sign for both oil and stock markets.

Iran shipped billions in oil during its cease-fire with the U.S.

With the mid-June peace agreement between Iran and the United States unraveling, Iran could be aided by the billions of dollars it took in as it shipped oil out of the country after the June deal, a concession granted by the United States.

That money will be a strategic advantage for Iran’s leadership if the two countries return to open warfare.

The New York Times