Trump orders CENTCOM to ‘open the gates of hell’ after Iran killed US troops

President Donald Trump expands US military action as officials confirm two American service members died in Iran’s attack on Jordan

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered US Central Command (CENTCOM) to intensify military operations against Iran after two American service members were killed in missile and drone attacks in Jordan, according to US officials.

The directive was followed by the 8th round of US airstrikes on Iran, marking more than a week of continuous military action against Iranian targets. The escalation came after the Pentagon confirmed the deaths of two US troops and reported that another service member remained missing following Iranian attacks in Jordan.

According to US officials, Trump instructed CENTCOM to “open the gates of hell”.

US Central Command later confirmed it had launched another round of airstrikes against Iran at Trump’s direction.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” CENTCOM said in a statement

Earlier in the day, CENTCOM announced that “two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing.”

News Agencies