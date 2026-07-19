Middle East War Updates: U.S. launches 8th night of strikes on Iran

File photo- President Joseph Aoun left for the U.S. on Saturday, along with first lady Nehmat Aoun, to hold a summit with President Trump on the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Here is the latest on the Middle East war today:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had claimed a new series of strikes targeting U.S. military facilities across the Middle East on Friday, alleging attacks on sites in Syria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan. The U.S. military denied those claims Friday.

The U.S. has launched an eighth straight night of strikes on Iran at the direction of President Trump, U.S. Central Command announced Saturday night.

It comes after two U.S. service members were killed when Iran attacked a military base in Jordan the previous night, according to U.S. Central Command. Another soldier was missing in action at the base. There were also a handful of injuries, four serious, the military said.

U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attack on Jordan base kills 2 U.S. soldiers

U.S. forces have launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran after an Iranian attack on a Jordanian military base killed at least two U.S. soldiers.

At the direction of President Trump, U.S. forces “began launching new airstrikes against Iran,” U.S. Central Command said in a social media post. The strikes got underway at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” CENTCOM said.

This marks the eighth straight night of strikes on Iran since ceasefire talks broke down.

State Department issues new travel advisory, tells Americans worldwide to “exercise increased caution”

The State Department on Saturday issued a new travel advisory to Americans across the globe, telling them to “exercise increased caution” due to the war in the Middle East.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the advisory said. “The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.”

The agency warned of flight interruptions and said that U.S. diplomatic facilities have been targeted, including those outside the Middle East, but didn’t provide specific details.

“Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the advisory said.



Israel takes out Hezbollah drone unit in southern Lebanon, IDF says

The Israeli military launched a strike against a Hezbollah drone unit in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

A drone was spotted in the area of Tebnit, outside the major southern city of Nabatieh, and determined to belong to Hezbollah.

“Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force conducted searches in the area and identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had been operating drones and taking cover near the Security Zone and IDF soldiers,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“Shortly after, the IDF struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat posed to the IDF soldiers operating nearby,” it continued.

Despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued to strike Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon it has deemed a risk to troops. Hezbollah has recently rejected multiple ceasefire deals negotiated between Lebanon and Israel, while they were not a party to the talks.

Hezbollah has increasingly targeted Israeli forces with drones over the last several months, many using fiber optic cables that prevent them from crashing after being jammed by Israeli forces.

The U.S. has launched an eighth straight night of strikes on Iran at the direction of President Trump, U.S. Central Command announced Saturday night.

It comes after two U.S. service members were killed when Iran attacked a military base in Jordan the previous night, according to U.S. Central Command. Another soldier was missing in action at the base. There were also a handful of injuries, four serious, the military said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had claimed a new series of strikes targeting U.S. military facilities across the Middle East on Friday, alleging attacks on sites in Syria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan. The U.S. military denied those claims Friday.

State Department issues new travel advisory, tells Americans worldwide to “exercise increased caution”

The State Department on Saturday issued a new travel advisory to Americans across the globe, telling them to “exercise increased caution” due to the war in the Middle East.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the advisory said. “The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.”

The agency warned of flight interruptions and said that U.S. diplomatic facilities have been targeted, including those outside the Middle East, but didn’t provide specific details.

“Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the advisory said.

Israel takes out Hezbollah drone unit in southern Lebanon, IDF says

The Israeli military launched a strike against a Hezbollah drone unit in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

A drone was spotted in the area of Tebnit, outside the major southern city of Nabatieh, and determined to belong to Hezbollah.

“Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force conducted searches in the area and identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had been operating drones and taking cover near the Security Zone and IDF soldiers,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“Shortly after, the IDF struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat posed to the IDF soldiers operating nearby,” it continued.

Despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued to strike Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon it has deemed a risk to troops. Hezbollah has recently rejected multiple ceasefire deals negotiated between Lebanon and Israel, while they were not a party to the talks.

Hezbollah has increasingly targeted Israeli forces with drones over the last several months, many using fiber optic cables that prevent them from crashing after being jammed by Israeli forces.

2 U.S. service members killed in Iran’s strike on Jordan, another missing in action, U.S. military says

Two U.S. service members were killed in a strike on a base in Jordan overnight, according to U.S. Central Command.

A third service member is missing in action, CENTCOM said.

Four other U.S. service members were medically evacuated to hospital in Jordan, and have since been discharged. There were other service members treated for minor injuries, CENTCOM said.

The deaths were the 15th and 16th among U.S. service members in the current war with Iran. Six service members were killed in an Iranian attack on a base in Kuwait in March. Also in March, six were killed when a refueling plane crashed in Iraq and one was killed in an Iranian strike on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

In the most recent death, a U.S. Navy pilot died when his MH-60S helicopter made an emergency landing at sea last month.

Kuwait brings fires from Iran strikes under control

Some seven hours after being struck by Iran in retaliation for U.S. attacks, firefighters have gotten several fires under control, according to the Kuwait Fire Force.

The first fire broke out following an attack at an oil facility. That fire has now been brought under control, according to the fire service, but not before several firefighters and an oil sector worker suffered injuries.

Then, three other fires have now been put out in residential areas caused by falling debris from attacks. There was damage reported to buildings, but no one was injured, the fire service said.

Iran says it is suspending commitments to interim deal

Iran says it has suspended its commitments under an interim peace deal with the U.S. as the countries have exchanged strikes targeting infrastructure and military sites.

The U.S. has violated its commitments under the deal that was signed about a month ago and now Iran is “no longer implementing them,” Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, told state TV.

The announcement was largely unnecessary as President Trump said last week the deal was dead, however, Iran had claimed it was still interested in returning to the 14-point memorandum of understanding, even as the country targeted U.S. allies in the Middle East and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, which was the key mediator in the negotiating process, made similar comments as Gharibabadi on Saturday.

“[The] US interpreted MOU contrary to its terms and gained control over parts of Strait Hormuz to obtain what it couldn’t in the battlefield,” Moghadam said on X. “It was obvious that the Iranian side would not accept this arbitrary interpretation which blatantly violated the MOU.”

“Now, the US has started a war contrary to the terms of MOU and international principles destroying the infrastructures,” he added. “The international community is expected to strongly condemn this aggressive and reckless act.”

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leader accuses Iran of “war crimes”

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has condemned Iranian attacks on members of the group, referring to them as “war crimes.”

“Iran’s actions constitute a highly dangerous escalation, a grave violation of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as war crimes requiring international accountability and prosecution, given the deliberate targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities in flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a persistent determination to destabilise regional security and stability,” Albudaiwi said in a statement Saturday.

The GCC is comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. All six countries are allies of the U.S., with Secretary of State Marco Rubio attending a meeting of the countries several weeks ago.

Iran has targeted all six countries at various times throughout the war in retaliation for strikes by the U.S. and Israel. Kuwait, especially, came under strong fire from Iran overnight. Albudaiwi offered his support to Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, which came under attack overnight, while “expressing his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured individuals in the State of Kuwait.”

Lebanese president leaves for U.S. summit on same day soldier dies in explosion

President Joseph Aoun left for the U.S. on Saturday, along with first lady Nehmat Aoun, to hold a summit with President Trump on the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

“A Lebanese-U.S. summit will be held at the White House,” according to a readout from the president’s office. “President Aoun is also scheduled to hold meetings and consultations with a number of U.S. officials to discuss the situation in Lebanon and ways to consolidate the ceasefire, restore security and stability across the country, particularly in the south, secure Israel’s withdrawal from the Lebanese territories it occupies, and extend the authority of the Lebanese state over all parts of the country.”

Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly praised Aoun, previously invited him for a meeting at the White House, which will take place on July 21.

Aoun’s departure came on the same day a Lebanese soldier was killed and two others injured when a device exploded near an army vehicle in the town of Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army. It’s not clear who placed the “suspicious object,” as described by the army.

(CBS)