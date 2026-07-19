Iran’s supreme leader accuses Trump of violating deal, calls the U.S. “the great Satan”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday issued a belligerent statement accusing President Trump of violating the U.S.-Iran agreement and pledging a strong response by Iran and its proxies if the fighting continues to escalate.

Khamenei’s statement came as renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran reached an eighth consecutive day. Both sides are heightening their attacks and expanding the scope of their targets.

In his statement, Khamenei called the U.S. “the great Satan” — a term he hasn’t used since assuming office. This rhetoric signals a return to classic Iranian revolutionary language following the breakdown of the agreement with the Trump administration.

“The Great Satan’s repeated violations of the memorandum of understanding signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States once again proved to everyone how worthless and unreliable the signature of the U.S. president is,” Khamenei wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that “bullying, hegemonic ambitions, and savagery are inseparable elements of the American way and doctrine.”

“The Great Satan has once again revealed its true face without a mask, so that this dark experience of crime and bad faith will stand as yet another powerful testament to America’s deceitfulness, irrationality, untrustworthiness, and wickedness,” he added.

Khamenei stressed that the U.S. is “seeking to ignite war” and pledged it will suffer “even heavier costs and greater disgrace.” He added that Iran and “the Axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons in store for it.”

Mojtaba Khamenei — who was seriously wounded in the attack that killed his father, and hasn’t appeared in public since — pledged on his Telegram channel last week to “avenge your pure blood and the blood of all those martyred in these two wars by bringing the criminal and dishonorable killers to justice.”

“This revenge is the demand of our nation, and it will most certainly be carried out. These criminals — whose names are known from top to bottom — will take to their graves the unfulfilled wish of dying peacefully in their beds. They should know that this does not depend on my personal presence or that of any other official,” he wrote.

Khamenei added that whether he is alive or dead, the revenge for his father’s death “will be accomplished,” and stressed that “soon, freedom-loving people throughout the world will each carry out part of this divine mission.”

Axios