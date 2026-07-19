Inside Netanyahu’s mystery Trump meeting on Monday

White House officials were surprised in recent days to read in the Israeli press that President Trump would host Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

In fact, no meeting has been scheduled.

Why it matters: Netanyahu has visited the Oval Office six times since Trump returned to office a year and a half ago — more than any other world leader. Each of those meetings was scheduled within a matter of hours or days. This time, Netanyahu has been trying to get an appointment for more than two weeks.

The fact that Trump isn’t rushing to sit down with Netanyahu in front of the cameras signals not only the divergence of interests between the two, but also how disillusioned the White House is with the Israeli leader five months after they launched a war together.

Trump told Axios early this month that Netanyahu called to congratulate him for the 250th Independence Day and asked to come see him at the White House.