Live updates- Kuwait accuses Iran of targeting civilian sites, vital infrastructure

A screen grab shows a missile being launched towards US targets in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman in video footage released on July 17, 2026 by Iran’s

Kuwait accused Iran on Saturday of targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure in the country, after reporting attacks on an oil facility and a power and water plant. Tehran launched attacks on US military sites hosted by several of its Gulf neighbours in response to a seventh night of US strikes on Iran overnight on Friday. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

US airstrikes hit key infrastructure in Iran including bridges and a port surveillance tower prompting Iranian officials for the first time to cite “attacks on power infrastructure” in a call for members of the public to use less electricity.

Tehran launched attacks on US military sites in the Gulf in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. The strikes damaged a desalination and electricity plant in Kuwait.

Iran said 38 people have been killed and more than 400 injured in US strikes since June 22, 2026.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)