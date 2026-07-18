Iran War Updates: U.S. concludes 7th straight night of strikes as traffic freezes up in Strait of Hormuz

Here is the latest about the Iran war today:

Ship crews around the Strait of Hormuz are unwilling to make the risky trip through the vital waterway because of the breakdown of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, according to the CEO of a Greek maritime risk management company, who said, “We’ve gone back to the worst case scenario. Nobody is willing to move.”

The U.S. military said Friday it completed a seventh night of strikes against Iran, marking one week of nightly attacks on Iranian targets, as hostilities between the two countries ramp up again.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed a new series of strikes targeting U.S. military facilities across the Middle East on Friday, alleging attacks on sites in Syria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan. The U.S. military denied those claims Friday.

Iran attacked at least two Jordanian bases this week, resulting in several American service members being injured in the attack after their facility was struck, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News

Jordan says it shot down 10 Iranian missiles

Jordan’s army said early Saturday local time that it had shot down 10 Iranian missiles with no casualties or damage.

“Air defense systems … intercepted 10 Iranian missiles that had entered Jordanian airspace and were targeting the Kingdom’s territory (which) were intercepted and shot down,” the army said in a statement.

U.S. concludes 7th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, CENTCOM says

U.S. Central Command reported early Saturday morning local time that the U.S. has concluded its seventh consecutive night of military strikes on Iran.

CENTCOM said in a statement the latest strikes targeted “surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities.”

Fighter jets, drones and warships were utilized in the attacks, CENTCOM said.

Several U.S. service members injured in Iranian attacks on Jordanian bases this week, sources say

Iran attacked at least two Jordanian bases this week, resulting in several American service members being injured in the attack after their facility was struck, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News, speaking under condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

No fatalities have been reported among the Americans or the Jordanians at this time. The severity of those injured is not clear.

U.S. warplanes often use Jordanian military installations.

Tehran blamed for strike that killed several Iranian Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Drone and rocket strikes killed nine members of an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Friday, the exiled party said, blaming the attack on Iran.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, rebels shot down several drones, the group said, and Agence France-Presse journalists heard loud explosions in the city.

The Kurdish government also blamed the attacks on Tehran.

Idriss Kohlwazi from the exiled Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan told AFP the strikes killed nine members of their party at their camp near the city of Sulaimaniyah.

Qatar’s interior ministry said in a statement that it “strongly condemns the Iranian attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan region, considering it a blatant violation of the sovereignty” of Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.

During the war, the Kurdistan region, which hosts U.S. troops and foreign oil companies as well as exiled Iranian Kurdish rebels, has been a target for attacks carried out by Iran and pro-Iran Iraqi armed groups.

Even after a ceasefire was announced in April, Iran continued to strike Kurdish opposition groups, which Tehran accuses of serving both Western and Israeli interests.

But Friday’s attack marked the biggest escalation, with these groups having mostly evacuated their bases and camps since the war.

In early March, as the war was unfolding, President Trump said it would be “wonderful” if Iranian Kurds based in Iraq joined the war against the Tehran regime.

“I think it’s wonderful that they would want to do that. I’d be all for it,” Mr. Trump told Reuters at the time.



Strait of Hormuz transits drop to lowest level in 3 weeks, monitoring outlet says

The number of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz dropped to their lowest level in three weeks as violence between the U.S. and Iran ramped up again.

Only eight ships passed through the strait on Thursday, according to data from maritime tracking firm Kpler.

Seven of the eight vessels used the Iranian route through the strait as opposed to the U.S.-supported route along the Omani coast — a sign of concern they will be targeted by Iranian missiles or drones if they don’t follow Iran’s orders.

There were 15 ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, but one — the M/T Belma — came under fire from Iran, another sign ships either shouldn’t cross at all or take the northern, Iranian route.

The outlet also noted there were no shadow fleet crossings of the strait. Shadow fleet ships conceal their cargo and where they are coming from or going to, often using old vessels susceptible to problems.

CBS