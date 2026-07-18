Americans should not travel to Lebanon, should reconsider travel to the Middle East: US embassy

The US embassy in Beirut issued the following travel advisory with regards to travel to Lebanon and the Middle East :

“Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. Americans traveling in or through the region should also check with their air carriers to make sure their flights are still scheduled. Americans should not travel to Lebanon and reconsider travel to/through the Middle East.“

Operational Status:

On February 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Lebanon, due to safety risks. Please see the Travel Advisory .

Emergency consular services are available for U.S. citizens, please contact BeirutACS@state.gov for assistance.

Actions to Take:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings.

Avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence.

Monitor local media.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Consider enrolling in travel insurance if you choose to travel to the region.

Consider alternative means of departure if you decide to travel to/from the region.

Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected.

Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

Keep a low profile.

Enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) . STEP enrollment connects you to the U.S. embassy or consulate so you receive the latest security updates. It also makes it easier for the U.S. embassy or consulate to contact you in an emergency.

Assistance:

State Department – Consular Affairs

+1 202-501-4444 from abroad

from abroad 1-888-407-4747 from the U.S./Canada

from the U.S./Canada U.S. Embassy Beirut: BeirutACS@state.gov

Source : US embassy in Beirut