Vance: “We did” mishandle Epstein files release. Accuses Epstein of having deep connections to Israeli and US politics

Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration “mishandled” last year’s release of the Epstein files during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Vance’s comments are among the clearest public acknowledgments yet from the Trump administration that the Epstein files release became a major political liability.

Many noted at the time that the Epstein files release came with clumsy messaging and puzzling redactions — fueling sustained political pressure on President Trump and his administration.

“If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty. We did mishandle it — especially the communications of it,” Vance told Rogan on the episode that premiered Wednesday.

“We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like we just did,” he said.

Vance said then-Attorney General Pam Bondi’s claim about having binders of documents on her desk made “people mistrust the entire effort.” He added that “she overstated what we had and what we didn’t have.”

Vance told Rogan that the U.S. should have released the documents as quickly as possible, acknowledging that redactions to victims would require time.

The vice president said the investigators “collected 6 million documents” — with about 3 million having “something to do with the Epstein estate.”

Vance accused Epstein of having deep connections to Israeli and American politics

“He clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence.”

Vance’s comments come after the Trump administration faced criticism from many Americans, including his MAGA base, over the handling of the documents last year.

No other political issue created as much sustained political fallout for Trump and his administration last year like the files release, which inspired a revolt from congressional Republicans and social media commentary.

Axios