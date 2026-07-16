Trump says Iran has freed a U.S. citizen as a goodwill gesture

President Trump said on Wednesday evening that Iran has freed a U.S. citizen as a gesture of goodwill after recently increased tensions between Washington and Tehran.

“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the ‘presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” he added.

The American citizen was later identified as Dena Karari by her lawyer Jared Genser on the social media platform X. He said his client has been trapped in Iran since December 2024 “on bogus charges” and that “this would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts” of President Trump.

“Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” Genser concluded.

Trump’s announcement follows increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran in recent days. The president on Monday said that the U.S.’s naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz would be back in place as Washington and Tehran battled for control of the waterway following exchanged strikes last weekend.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,” Trump said on Truth Social. “We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving.”

“All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” he said, also saying that the U.S. would be called “the Guardian of the Hormuz Strait.”

Trump said Tuesday he wasn’t aiming for negotiations with Tehran at that moment. In an interview with Fox News, Trump lamented that the Iranian government was “evil” and labeled the new Iranian delegation as “the ones that are stopping a deal.”

However, the war with Iran has proven unpopular with the American public in recent polling, with 55 percent of respondents in a recent poll from The Economist/YouGov saying the U.S. should stop attacking Iran.

THE HILL