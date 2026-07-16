“Our goals are clear. We will not compromise on matters concerning Lebanon’s rights”, Aoun says

President Joseph Aoun told a delegation of lawmakers on Wednesday that the framework formula is the best possible option and has begun to yield results.

“The framework formula is the best possible and has begun to yield its effects, and Washington has started to listen to us, with the Lebanese file now on the US president’s table,” says Aoun.

“Our goals are clear, and we will not compromise on matters concerning Lebanon’s rights,” he continues.

He emphasized that “the right to disagree is legitimate” and that dialogue among the Lebanese “must be within the framework of the national interest.”

Aoun also asserted that “hatred does not build a state or institutions; rather, it destroys them,” calling on the Lebanese to “choose what will save their country and protect it from the ambitions of others.”

He stressed that “the road is not paved; it is fraught with difficulties, but there is great hope for achieving results that will end the bloodshed.”

Progress was achieved Wednesday in the Lebanese-Israeli talks in Rome and the implementation of the so-called pilot zones in south Lebanon will begin within days or hours, Baabda sources said.

“The discussion has now become practical and detailed regarding the proposed implementation mechanism for launching the practical framework,” the sources told MTV.

“Today’s discussions focused on the two pilot zones as a starting point for the work. These are mixed areas: one where there is an Israeli occupation from which the Israelis are withdrawing, and another where there is an occupation on its borders, and where the army’s strength is being reinforced,” the sources said.

“The second issue is the start date for implementing the two pilot zones. All preparations are underway for the start to be within days or hours, and a statement is expected to be issued specifying the date. We hope it will not extend beyond the end of this week,” the sources added.