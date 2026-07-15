Trump tells Netanyahu to move forces out of Syria and Lebanon, Axios

President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in 2025



President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call Thursday that Israel should start redeploying its forces out of Syria and urged him to do the same in Lebanon, according to U.S. and Israeli officials.

Why it matters: Three months ahead of an election that is existential for his political survival and personal freedom, Netanyahu is unlikely to take any significant steps to withdraw Israeli forces from territory it occupies in Syria — or to allow further redeployments in Lebanon beyond the one he’s already agreed to.

But Trump’s requests add to growing pressure on the Israeli leader. The Israel Defense Forces currently occupies large parts of southern Lebanon and southern Syria — a presence the government says is needed to prevent another Oct. 7-type invasion.

Senior members of the Israeli government want indefinite control over those areas, and some even push for the establishment of Jewish settlements there.

A U.S. official said Trump told Netanyahu that the presence of the Israeli military in Syrian territory creates tensions and could lead to an escalation.

“They don’t want you there. You should redeploy,” Trump told Netanyahu, according to the U.S. official, who added that the same is true about Lebanon.

“The Prime Minister, for his part, raised the need for security zones along Israel’s borders,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The call between Trump and Netanyahu took place a day after a meeting the president had with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey.