US military says Strait of Hormuz open, despite Iran’s claims

Photo- Iran fires on 3 ships in the Hormuz chokepoint during the weekend

The US military on Sunday said that “traffic is flowing” through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iran’s claim to have closed it in the latest flare-up of the Middle East war. Iran had earlier attacked US-allied Gulf neighbors in response to the latest series of US strikes on Iran, further endangering a deal that was supposed to halt the war. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Other developments

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States would “completely decimate” Iran if it attempted or succeeded in assassinating the sitting president.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that avenging his slain predecessor and father is “the demand of the nation” and “must certainly” take place, according to a written message released on his X account.



Mourners of Iran’s slain Ali Khamanei in Mashad where he was buried , called for killing US president Donald Trump who said today “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time”

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)