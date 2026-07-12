U.S. launches new Iran strikes after IRGC attacks and damages a ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian forces attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and ordered the closure of the waterway.

The U.S. military launched a new round of strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in response to an IRGC missile attack that left a commercial cargo ship badly damaged.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes began at 7:15 p.m. ET and marked the third round of U.S. attacks on Iran this week.

The renewed exchange of fire further threatens last month’s U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU), and comes hours after regional diplomats concluded negotiations aimed at resolving the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration had demanded Friday that Iran publicly guarantee safe passage through the strait, a key U.S. condition for halting the cycle of fighting between the two countries.

Instead, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a commercial cargo ship and declared the strait “closed until further notice.”

CENTCOM said in a statement that the Cyprus-flagged container ship was unable to continue its journey after suffering an onboard fire and significant engine-room damage. A civilian crew member is missing.

In response, the U.S. launched strikes targeting Iranian air and surface-surveillance radars, missile and drone storage facilities, missile and drone launch sites, and surface-to-air missile launchers, a U.S. official said.

“The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait,” CENTCOM said.

“Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X.

The IRGC claimed it had warned several ships not to use what it described as an unauthorized route through the strait, and fired a “warning shot” after the cargo ship failed to change course.

“Following this incident … the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of the American interventions in this area, and no vessels will be allowed to pass through it,” the IRGC said.

Oman proposed fully reopening both shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz during Saturday’s talks, according to a diplomat briefed on the negotiations.