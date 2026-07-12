Live updates: U.S. conducts another round of strikes on Iran as Trump and Khamanei exchange threats

Here is the latest about the Iran war today:

President Trump on Friday threatened to “decimate and destroy” Iran if the regime made an attempt on his life, adding that “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran” should it carry out an assassination attempt. In a statement Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge for his father’s death.

U.S. forces on Saturday night conducted their third round of strikes this week on Iran, this time in retaliation for an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said. Iran responded with counterattacks on the U.S.’s Gulf allies.

An Iranian delegation traveled to Oman earlier Saturday to continue negotiations via mediators, despite a dramatic exchange of fire with the U.S. that derailed the truce agreed to under the mid-June memorandum of understanding signed by President Trump and his Iranian counterpart. The U.S. and Iran on Sunday exchanged claims about if traffic was currently flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran contradicts U.S. and says Strait of Hormuz is closed

Shortly after U.S. Central Command said that Iran “does not control the Strait of Hormuz” and that the waterway was open, Iran said on X that passage through it is “currently not possible.”

The message came through the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a government agency established by Tehran in May, which requires vessels submit requests to pass through the strait.

“As soon as stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule, and the necessary permits will be issued,” the PGSA said.

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Live updates: U.S. conducts another round of strikes on Iran as Trump, supreme leader exchange threats

By Tucker Reals, Faris Tanyos,

Mark Osborne, Khaled Wassef, Duarte Dias

Updated on: July 12, 2026 / 9:09 AM EDT / CBS News

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What to know about the Iran war today:

U.S. forces on Saturday night conducted their third round of strikes this week on Iran, this time in retaliation for an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said. Iran responded with counterattacks on the U.S.’s Gulf allies.

An Iranian delegation traveled to Oman earlier Saturday to continue negotiations via mediators, despite a dramatic exchange of fire with the U.S. that derailed the truce agreed to under the mid-June memorandum of understanding signed by President Trump and his Iranian counterpart. The U.S. and Iran on Sunday exchanged claims about if traffic was currently flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump on Friday threatened to “decimate and destroy” Iran if the regime made an attempt on his life, adding that “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran” should it carry out an assassination attempt. In a statement Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge for his father’s death.

9:06 AM

Iran contradicts U.S. and says Strait of Hormuz is closed

Shortly after U.S. Central Command said that Iran “does not control the Strait of Hormuz” and that the waterway was open, Iran said on X that passage through it is “currently not possible.”

The message came through the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a government agency established by Tehran in May, which requires vessels submit requests to pass through the strait.

“As soon as stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule, and the necessary permits will be issued,” the PGSA said.

U.S. says Iran “does not control” the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command said Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is “open to all vessels” seeking to pass through the waterway, even as attacks on commercial vessels have led to rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran and Oman have been holding talks about the future of the strait and how it will be managed in the future.

CENTCOM said that United States forces are “positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations.”

“Iran does not control the strait,” CENTCOM said. “Traffic is flowing.”

U.S. official says no major damage to base in Jordan

A U.S. official disputed earlier claims by Iranian officials that U.S. military bases in Jordan had been hit.

In a statement to CBS News, a U.S. officials said there were no injuries to American forces and that the “the overwhelming majority of Iranian missiles and drones launched were intercepted or shot down.”

The official also added there were no reports of major damage to U.S. locations.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had said its attacks had demolished “the base’s command and control center and the MQ9 drone hangars” on the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.

1 Iranian soldier reportedly killed in U.S. strikes

Overnight US strikes on Iran killed one soldier, Iranian media reported Sunday.

“Lieutenant Hamidreza Dehghani, of the navy of the Islamic republic’s armed forces, was martyred during the criminal, terrorist attack last night by the United States on the port of Jask” in southern Iran, the Mehr and Tasnim semi-official news agencies said, citing a local official.

Iranian negotiator warns he would not accept “one-sided” deals

Iran’s parliament speaker and lead negotiator said on Sunday the country would not accept “one-sided” deals.

“The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a social media post.

The Iranian official also posted a screenshot of the memorandum of understanding, highlighting a section which read “the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements” regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran adviser reportedly says Hormuz ‘more important’ than nuclear bombs

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz was more important than “dozens of atomic bombs”, vowing to protect the vital waterway.

“This strategic passage is more important than dozens of atomic bombs, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will protect it,” Mohsen Rezaee was quoted by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency as saying. Western countries accuse Iran of seeking to create an atomic bomb, but Tehran has insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful, civilian purposes.

Qatar calls Iran attacks a “dangerous escalation”

Qatar on Sunday condemned Iranian attacks against its territory and its neighbours, after the Islamic republic launched salvos against Arab countries.

“Qatar condemns in the strongest possible terms the renewed attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, also referring to the targeting of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait and calling the barrages a “dangerous escalation”.

Iran says it continued talks with Oman on future of Strait of Hormuz

Iran said it held talks with Oman on Sunday as part of ongoing discussions about the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks were held “with the aim of coordinating between the two littoral states on arrangements for the administration of traffic and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

As part of the memorandum of understanding signed in June, the two countries will negotiate to define how the vital waterway will be managed in the future. But those negotiations have come under pressure recently as attacks on commercial vessels in the waterway have spark retaliating strikes between the U.S. and Iran.

One child among three injured in falling debris from missile interceptions in Qatar

Three people, including one child were injured as a result of falling debris from rocket interceptions in Qatar, the country’s Ministry of Interior said Sunday morning.

Qatari authorities had announced earlier in the day the country’s forces had intercepted missile attacks after Iran claimed it was targeting U.S. bases in the region.

1 missing and 10 rescued after vessel attacked near Oman, India says

India said on Sunday that 11 of its nationals were on a vessel that was struck in waters east of Oman, as Iran and United States traded fresh fire.

“Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian national is reportedly missing,” New Delhi’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Crew rescued after container ship near Strait of Hormuz “sustains damage”

The crew on board a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz has been rescued, the British military said, after the vessel sustained damage which caused a fire late Saturday.

Early on Sunday the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported the crew which was on board the ship abandoned the vessel and embarked on a lifeboat before being rescued.

The ship sustained damage near the coast of Oman, the UKMTO reported, on a route which Iran has previously warned against using.

CBS News could not independently verify if this incident is related to Iran’s claims that it had struck two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz overnight.



Iran says it hit U.S. command center and drones in Jordan

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck a command and control center and drone hangars at U.S. military base in Jordan, state media reported.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday the IRGC “struck key military infrastructure and facilities at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base, demolishing the base’s command and control center and the MQ9 drone hangars with several ballistic missiles.”

Iran says it struck second vessel in strait

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced they had hit a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, state media reported, after claiming they had closed the key waterway and trading strikes with the United States.

“A second vessel accused of violating regulations in the Strait of Hormuz has been struck,” the Guards said in a statement carried by state television IRIB, adding they had also attacked a US base in Qatar.

U.S. hits 140 targets in third round of strikes on Iran, CENTCOM says

The U.S. military has concluded its latest round of strikes on Iran, U.S. Central Command announced late Saturday night. It marked the third round of strikes this week targeting Tehran’s regime.

According to CENTCOM, 140 targets were struck Saturday, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations.

CENTCOM used naval vessels, fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels to conduct the operation, it said.

In total, over the three sets of strikes, more than 300 sites were targeted, CENTCOM said.

UAE says it is responding to Iranian missile and drone attacks; Bahrain sounds air raid sirens

The United Arab Emirates’ defense ministry reported early Sunday morning local time that it was responding to missile and drone attacks from Iran.

The defense ministry wrote on X “that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.”

Bahrain’s interior ministry said on social media that air raid sirens had sounded, and residents were urged to “head to the nearest safe location.”

This comes after the U.S. announced that it had launched retaliatory strikes on Iran for an Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the war broke out in February, Iran has been consistent in responding to U.S. strikes by immediately launching counterattacks on the U.S.’s Gulf allies.

Hegseth after launch of new U.S. strikes: “Iran made a poor choice”

Just minutes after it was announced the U.S. began a new round of strikes on Iran Saturday night, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X, “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

Hegseth’s comment was in reference to a statement from the U.S. military’s Central Command that the new strikes, the third round this week, were in retaliation for an Iranian strike on a container vessel earlier in the day.

Iran and Oman discuss Strait of Hormuz, no agreement reached on administration

The talks on Saturday between Iran and Oman have wrapped, but a readout from Iran shows little was decided as the two sides meet over how to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi met in Muscat, the capital of Oman, in the wake of Iran targeting commercial ships in the strait earlier this week. Those strikes garnered significant retribution from the U.S. and President Trump calling the memorandum of understanding dead.

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