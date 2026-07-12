Breaking News- Argentina beats Switzerland 2-1

Argentina went ahead of Switzerland late in extra time on Saturday, as Julián Alvarez scored one of the best goals of the World Cup.

Alvarez found the net in the 112th minute in Kansas City, breaking a 1-1 deadlock in the World Cup quarterfinal.

The Atlético Madrid forward collected a pass on the edge of the area and rifled a right-footed shot into the top corner, giving Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel no chance.