Ex president Suleiman praises Aoun: “Every loyal and honorable Lebanese citizen should wish the President success”

President Joseph Aoun with former president Michel Suleiman (R)

President Joseph Aoun visited former President Michel Suleiman at his residence in Yarze, where they discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

Following the meeting, Suleiman said he discussed with President Aoun—his official visit to U.S. to meet with President Donald Trump.

He also revealed that president Aoun is backed by the majority of the Lebanese people and will be carrying their grievances, concerns, and demands regarding sovereignty

He also said they addressed pressing issues of current concern to Lebanon and its people.

He pointed out that President Aoun demonstrated sincere intentions and a determination to liberate Lebanon—a nation unique for its democracy, pluralism, and global mission—after all the suffering it has endured for the sake of others’ causes, and specifically the destruction, killing, displacement, and economic and “brain drain” losses it has sustained in recent years.

Suleiman explained that President Aoun showed enthusiasm and courage in pursuing his proposals, having found no other solutions to save the country and preserve the dignity of the state, the people, and the army without becoming beholden to regional axes or subservient to any other nation. He emphasized that every loyal and honorable Lebanese citizen should wish the President success, openly support his initiatives, and defend the decisions of the state he leads.