Army chief Meets with president Aoun to discuss security and implementation of Framework deal

President Joseph Aoun met with Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Rodolphe Haykal to review the country’s security situation, with particular focus on southern Lebanon amid the continued Israeli attacks on several towns and villages.

The meeting also addressed ongoing preparations to implement the provisions of the proposed framework agreement in the designated pilot areas, where the Lebanese Army is expected to deploy in parallel with an Israeli withdrawal.

Discussions further covered the army’s missions across Lebanese territory, as well as the state of the military institution and the needs of its personnel.

Several political factions and regional observers have heavily criticized Haykal, accusing him of ignoring Hezbollah’s military activities inside Lebanon and dragging his feet on implementing government bans or disarmament plans

The U.S. suspended some coordination with the Lebanese Army to pressure Beirut to remove Haykal from his post. However, President Aoun has formally rejected calls for Haykal’s dismissal..

The United States abruptly canceled scheduled Washington meetings for General Haykal on November 18, 2025.

Critics have blamed both President Aoun and General Haykal for not taking decisive action to disarm militias, which opponents argue could have prevented or mitigated the destruction in the south.

MTV/ News Agencies