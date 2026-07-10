White House invites Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

BEIRUT — The White House has invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit the United States and meet with President Donald Trump on July 21 in the first such visit by a Lebanese head of state in nearly two decades.

In a press release, the Lebanese Embassy in Washington stated, “The invitation reflects the enduring partnership between Lebanon and the United States and provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, regional security, and continued US support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and state institutions.”

The embassy said it coordinated closely with the Lebanese presidency and senior US administration officials to arrange Aoun’s visit.

Aoun said on Wednesday that he expects his meeting with Trump to “bring positive results for Lebanon.”

Speaking before a Lebanese business delegation in Beirut, Aoun said he believes the visit reflects “the unprecedented US interest in Lebanon and its support for the path to reach a permanent solution to the repeated Israeli wars and aggressions on our country and to achieve stability across the entire Middle East.”

Aoun’s upcoming visit will be his first face-to-face meeting with the US president since taking office in January 2025 as well as the first meeting between Trump and a Lebanese president.

Lebanese President Michel Sleiman met with US President Barack Obama in 2009.

Lebanon’s relations with the West and several regional countries have deteriorated significantly over the past two decades as the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah expanded its political and military domination in the country.

Since taking office, Aoun and his government have pledged to restore state control over arms and have taken steps toward disarming Hezbollah, a key US demand. Progress toward that end has been limited amid the renewed conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Aoun and Trump have spoken by phone. On June 27, the two leaders discussed the framework agreement recently reached between Lebanon and Israel. According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun reaffirmed his country’s commitment to implementing the framework agreement and expressed hope that Washington will help prevent Israeli violations of the deal. Trump congratulated Aoun on concluding the agreement and reiterated US support for Lebanon to ensure its full implementation.

Lebanon, Israel and the United States signed the US-brokered framework agreement on June 26 following four days of intensive talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives at the State Department in Washington.

Under the 14-point framework agreement, both Lebanon and Israel expressed their intent to formally end the state of war and committed to continuing US-backed negotiations ​toward a comprehensive peace agreement.

The agreement also calls for the establishment of so-called pilot zones, where the Lebanese military will assume full security control following an Israeli withdrawal.

The framework agreement is expected to be the main focus of Aoun and Trump’s meeting in Washington.

Lebanon and Israel began ambassadorial talks in Washington on April 16, weeks after fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed on March 2. On the same day, Aoun and Trump held a phone call during which the US president pledged to work toward securing a ceasefire as soon as possible.

The Lebanese and Israeli sides agreed to a conditional ceasefire on June 3 that required Hezbollah to cease attacks on Israel. Israeli forces, however, have continued carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon, saying they are targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure to prevent the group from rearming.

Another round of US-mediated talks is expected to take place in Rome on July 15-16, according to Israeli officials, ahead of Aoun’s visit to Washington.

The Lebanese president is facing growing domestic criticism, particularly from Hezbollah and its allies , over his insistence on pursuing the US-sponsored talks with Israel.

Hezbollah’s rejection of the framework agreement is easy to understand., according to Lebanese analyst Ali Hussein-

“A lasting peace between Lebanon and Israel would fundamentally undermine Hezbollah’s justification for maintaining an independent military force outside the authority of the Lebanese state.”, he said



Critics view the framework agreement as a concession to Israeli demands as Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon and carry out near-daily strikes in the area.

Aoun defended his decision on Wednesday, saying, “I chose negotiations because I could not stand idly by while my country was being led to the abyss in service of the interests of another country.” He did not name it but everyone in Lebanon knows he meant Iran,. IRGC created Hezbollah in 1982 as its proxy in Lebanon. It finances it , supplies it with all its arms and trains its fighters how to use them

He continued, “I had to take a step that could stop the Israeli machine of destruction and annihilation, reduce the loss of lives and the destruction of villages and ultimately end the occupation.”

Aoun’s visit will also come shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected visit to Washington early next week. Asked about reports that he could meet with Netanyahu, Aoun told the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar on Tuesday that he was “not considering this,” saying he would not meet with the Israeli prime minister while Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

AL Monitor