Iran had ‘specific’ plan to kill Trump in Turkey

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after landing at the US Air Force Base at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, July 8, 2026. © Alex Brandon, AP

Iran planned to kill US President Donald Trump in a fresh plot unveiled by Israel, several US media outlets report. According to Israeli intelligence, the plan was “specific” and may explain why Trump chose to switch planes when leaving the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this week.

Israel shared intelligence with the United States this week about a new and “specific” plan by Iran to assassinate President Donald Trump, US media reported Thursday.

The reports come as renewed US and Iranian attacks raised fears of a return to all-out war, and after Trump’s puzzling use of an old plane to depart from Turkey after the NATO summit in Ankara.

Washington has monitored “a steady drumbeat” of intelligence about possible plans to assassinate Trump, “but the warning from Israel was new and concerned a specific plot”, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal, also citing unidentified sources, said the intelligence described a “fresh” plot.

Tehran has for years vowed to hit back at Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, during his first term.

A photo shared on social media shows a large banner threatening US President Donald Trump hanging from a hotel building in Mashhad, northeast Iran where slain Ali Khamanei was buried The banner reads “We will kill Trump” in English, with the same message written below in Persian.

When AFP contacted the White House about the reports, an unidentified official pointed to Trump’s remarks from Wednesday.

“They want to take out the US leader – me. I’m on whatever list. I saw this morning I’m on every single one of their lists,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew home from a NATO summit.

Trump used his old Air Force One plane to leave Turkey, where the summit took place, sending his new Qatari-gifted jet on ahead to Britain, where he switched planes for the journey to Washington.

The switch from the new jet on its maiden foreign trip sparked speculation it was because its security features were lacking – particularly as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey.

The New York Times reported late Wednesday that the switch was made at the request of the US Secret Service “as a security precaution”.

In a press conference, Trump sidestepped safety questions but alluded to previous alleged assassination attempts by Iran.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)