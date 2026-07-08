Trump’s Iran grudge hangs over NATO summit

PHOTO-US President Donald Trump tells NATO chief Mark Rutte that the US was “let down” by members of the transatlantic alliance that did not support his military campaign against Iran, saying it would have been nice if they had offered to help.

President Trump arrives at Tuesday’s NATO summit in Ankara still furious at the allies who refused to help him fight Iran — and determined to make sure they know it.

Why it matters: For years, Trump has openly questioned whether America’s closest allies are strong enough, loyal enough or useful enough to deserve the protection they’ve relied on since World War II.