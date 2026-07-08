Netanyahu said after Trump hailed Erdogan: Turkey is not a ‘friendly country’ to the US

“He’s not exactly a model ally of the United States,” says Netanyahu after presidents Trump and Erdogan met in Ankara. Trump signaled that he’s leaning towards allowing Turkey back into the F-35 program and selling the fighter jets to the Turkish air force despite Turkey’s purchase in 2019 of Russia’s S 400 missile defense system

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke several times with Donald Trump ahead of the US president’s visit to Ankara about the need to keep Turkey out of the F-35 program.

“Everybody understands that notwithstanding the personal friendship that President Trump has with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, it doesn’t make Turkey a friendly country to the United States,” Netanyahu says during an interview with CNN.

During his sit-down with Erdogan earlier today, Trump said he would lift sanctions on Turkey and consider resuming the sale of F-35 jets to Ankara, praised Erdogan as a friend, and said that “we have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal, than other countries.”

Netanyahu on CNN accuses Turkey of being “infected” with the Muslim Brotherhood, threatening EU states, occupying Cyprus, harboring Hamas, and throwing political opponents and journalists in jail.

“He’s not exactly a model ally of the United States,” says Netanyahu, adding that Erdogan threatens to destroy Israel.

Turkey has “aggressive aspirations,” he says.

“This is not a force for peace and stability,” Netanyahu continues, arguing that giving Turkey F-35s will bring “aggression in its wake.”

Trump has significantly distanced himself from Israeli PM Netanyahu over frustrations with Israel’s military escalations in Lebanon and sensitive negotiations with Iran

Trump reportedly decided to cut off direct communication with Netanyahu after aides warned him that the Israeli Prime Minister was manipulating him.

News Agencies