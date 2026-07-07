What is Article 27 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code that allows red-carded Balogun to play?

United States of America forward Folarin Balogun (20) before a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Bosnia

FIFA will allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium on Monday after suspending his ban for a red card in the previous round, citing ‌Article 27 of the world ruling body’s Disciplinary Code.

Following is an explanation of what Article 27 is.