Netanyahu asks Trump to rein in Turkey’s Erdoğan ahead of NATO summit in Ankara

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained to President Trump on Friday about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s escalating anti-Israel rhetoric, according to Israeli and U.S. officials.

Netanyahu also asked Trump, who will meet Erdoğan during this week’s NATO summit in Ankara, to refrain from selling weapons systems that would help Turkey modernize its air force, the officials said.

Why it matters: Israel-Turkey tensions have soared over the last two years amid the wars in Gaza and Iran. But Trump has kept close, friendly ties with both Netanyahu and Erdoğan — a key U.S. ally and regional mediator.