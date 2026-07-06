Trump official sought FIFA review of Balogun red card



President Trump with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after receiving the FIFA Peace Prize in Washington, D.C., in December. Photo by Jia Haocheng/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A Trump administration official asked FIFA to review U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s red card, a source familiar with the matter tells Axios.

Why it matters: Direct intervention by a U.S. administration official in a FIFA disciplinary case would be highly unusual, and the reversal of Balogun’s one-match suspension allows him to play in the knockout stage.

US soccer star Folarin Balogun

The big picture: The episode underscores the extraordinary level of White House interest in the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup run and raises questions about political involvement in international sports governance.

Driving the news: The New York Times reported Sunday that President Trump spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, though the source did not identify who contacted FIFA about Balogun’s disciplinary case.

Trump welcomed the reversal in a Truth Social post earlier Sunday, saying: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Balogun was red-carded in Team USA’s 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

What’s next: The U.S. plays Belgium in the round of 16 clash on Monday.

AXIOS