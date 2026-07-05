Trump says Netanyahu “knows who the boss is”, Axios

President Trump told Axios Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuasked him for a meeting at the White House, and that it could take place as early as next week after Trump returns from the NATO summit.

“We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump said in a brief phone interview, referring to himself.

Why it matters: This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since their dramatic Situation Room meeting in February, when Netanyahu presented his plan for launching a joint war against Iran.

An Israeli official said next week might be too soon for the visit to take place because of Trump’s trip to Turkey, where the NATO summit will take place on July 7-8.

“It might take place the week after,” the official said.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said Netanyahu called Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the 250th Independence Day of the United States.

“During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States,” Netanyahu’s office said.

People in Trump’s orbit have grown increasingly skeptical and disillusioned with Netanyahu in the months since their February meeting.

“Many of Trump’s closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything,” a U.S. official said.

Trump lashed out at Netanyahu over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon in a phone call last month, calling the prime minister “crazy” and accusing him of ingratitude.

The tensions have deepened a broader Republican schism over Israel and the war, with MAGA influencers like Tucker Carlson accusing Trump of being beholden to Netanyahu.

Trump and Netanyahu’s national security and foreign policy objectives — along with their domestic political interests — have diverged over the last two months amid the war and other regional issues.

Despite Netanyahu’s reservations, Trump signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and launching fresh nuclear talks.

Trump also pressed Netanyahu to restrain IDF operations in Lebanon — where fighting had become an obstacle to the Iran talks — and to sign a framework agreement requiring an initial withdrawal from the south

AXIOS