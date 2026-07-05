Iranian security bars supreme leader from his father’s funeral

File- Iran’s slain Supreme leader Ali Khamanei and son Mojtaba the new Supreme leader who has not been seen in public ever since his father was assassinated on Feb 28, 2026

Iran’s new supreme leader has reportedly been barred from showing up at his own father’s funeral.

Mojtaba Khamenei asked to perform rites over his father Ali Khamenei’s dead body, when the late ayatollah is set to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9 wrapping up the dayslong state funeral.

But security officials told him no deal, according to two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who spoke to the New York Times.

Khamenei’s security team reportedly believes Israel would try to assassinate him if he shows his face in public — or at least track him down to his ultra-secret hideout.

Security officials have told Khamenei “not to reveal himself in any way, even to the extent of releasing his voice,” his sister-in-law’s brother, Mohammad Hossein Khoshvaght, told Iran’s Ansaf News last month.

And indeed, no one has seen or heard from the younger Khamenei — outside of a few messages either posted on X or written statements aired on state media — since the joint US-Israeli strikes that killed his father, his own wife and teenage son on Feb. 28.

It’s led many Iranians to jokingly calling him the “cardboard ayatollah” since posters of him plastered all over the country have served as the only sight of their new supreme leader.

Khamenei is believed to be in hiding in an underground bunker in a location that has so far eluded even US and Israeli intelligence.

He was also a no-show at the memorial ceremony for his own wife, Zahra Hadad-Adel, Wednesday in Tehran, though the report didn’t specify if he had expressed interest in attending.

US intelligence assessed Mojtaba Khamenei as “probably gay” and briefed President Trump to that effect, The Post reported back in March.

Iran’s entire regime, and other members of the Khamenei family, made a red-carpet entrance to the private wake Friday.

Tens of thousands more mourners showed up Saturday when the casket was displayed in public for the first time in the courtyard of the Grand Mosalla in the Iranian capital.

New York Post