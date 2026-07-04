World Cup 2026: Argentina survive epic Cape Verde scare after extra-time thriller

Argentina eliminated a heroic Cape Verde side 3-2 in an extraordinary Round of 32 encounter at Miami after a pulsating extra-time period that tested the defending champions to their limit. The Albiceleste’s resilience was matched only by the Blue Shaks’ refusal to surrender, with the match swinging dramatically multiple times before Cristian Romero’s 111th-minute header sealed Argentina’s passage to the last 16.

Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in an epic Round of 32 tie on Friday evening in Miami, with the defending champions’ greater depth ultimately deciding an astonishing contest.

Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead in the 28th minute after receiving a perfect assist, but Cape Verde produced a remarkable first comeback to equalise through Deroy Duarte’s stunning finish in the 58th minute.

Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina’s lead with a powerful strike early in extra time, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to produce an incredible response with a stunning long-range finish in the 103rd minute that forced Argentina back into the contest.

Finally, Diney Borges’ unfortunate own goal in the 111th minute, after deflecting Cristian Romero’s header into his own net, secured Albiceste’s progression.

Argentina failing to find rhythm

Cape Verde’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary, particularly given they were competing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match. The Blue Sharks showed no fear against one of the tournament favourites, matching Argentina’s intensity and creating genuine opportunities despite their technical limitations.

Their 0-0 draw against Spain in the group stage had hinted at their defensive resilience, but this performance against the defending champions elevated their status considerably.

Vozinha’s act between the posts was particularly impressive, making multiple vital interventions that kept his team competitive. The goalkeeper’s heroic display, including crucial saves from Messi, proved instrumental in keeping Cape Verde in the contest. But it wasn’t enough.

Argentina’s path to victory was far more chaotic than expected as they struggled to impose their usual dominance despite being tournament favourites. Messi, playing at home in Miami where he plays for Inter, was efficient in finding the net early but then relatively quiet by his standards for long periods.

This victory sends Messi’s side into the last 16 to face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta.

France24/ AFP