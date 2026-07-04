President  Aoun urges Trump to ‘continue his support for Lebanon

President Aoun sends a message to US president to congratulate him on the 250th anniversary of US independence and thanked him for his support for Lebanon

Beirut- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday called on his US President Donald Trump to continue his support for Lebanon.

According to the presidential office , Aoun wished the US president and the Americans “continued prosperity ” in a message to president Trump marking the 250th anniversary of US independence,

“There is no doubt that the relationship between Lebanon and the United States is longstanding and deeply rooted, as enduring as the humanitarian and social principles and values that have united our visions.

“Today, it is regaining momentum thanks to your determination and tireless efforts to restore stability and security in the Middle East in general, and in Lebanon in particular,” Aoun stated.

Expressing Lebanon’s appreciation for the US president’s efforts, he added: “We call on you to continue standing by Lebanon’s legitimate and just causes, as well as its institutions, armed forces and people, so that we may turn the page on war, and open a new chapter of hope, peace and stability.”

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, through a pilot program that will allow the Lebanese army to displace the IDF

The agreement does not set a timetable for Israel’s withdrawal, instead linking it to the Lebanese army assuming full security control in evacuated areas

Since March 2, when Hezbollah entered its third war with Israel in support of Iran over 4,300 people have been killed , over 12,000 have been injured and over 1.2 million have been displaced

US embassy voices support for Lebanon

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Saturday voiced support for Lebanon and its people, in an X post marking America’s 250th Independence Day.

“This year, as America commemorates 250 years of independence, we celebrate not only the founding principles that define us, but also the enduring friendships that have shaped our nation’s story,” the Embassy said.

“It is with great pride that we stand with the people of Lebanon as they forge a brighter future – one of peace, prosperity, and promise long overdue,” it added.

YL/ News Agencies