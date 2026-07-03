Syria rules out military intervention in Lebanon, to focus on rebuilding ties

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, welcomes Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, to the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 2 July 2026. © Lebanese Presidency press office via AP

Syria has ruled out military intervention in Lebanon despite US pressure to act against Hezbollah, saying it seeks to avoid escalation and focus on rebuilding ties with Beirut.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told Lebanon‘s president on Thursday that Damascus had no intention of intervening militarily in his country despite US pressure to do so, according to the Lebanese presidency.

Shaibani, who also invited President Joseph Aoun to Syria, is visiting Beirut, where he met parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, for the first time.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Syria could “take care of Hezbollah”, criticising Israel‘s strategy in its war with the Iran-backed militant group.

But Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who came to power in December 2024 after leading a coalition that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, has stated that he has no intention of intervening or reopening old wounds.

Shaibani told Aoun he wanted “to clear up the confusion sparked by reports of a potential Syrian military intervention in Lebanon”, adding that “Syria had no intention of undertaking such a move”, the presidency said in a statement.

Shaibani also extended to Aoun an invitation from Sharaa to visit Syria, which would be a first.

After meeting Berri, Shaibani told reporters that he did not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Hezbollah in the future.

Shaibani had previously visited Lebanon in October – the first visit by a senior Syrian official since the Islamist coalition took power in Damascus, opening a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, for his part, travelled to Syria in May.

At a joint appearance with Shaibani on Thursday, Salam announced the creation of a high-level committee tasked with developing economic partnerships and security agreements between the countries.

The new Syrian authorities are hostile to Hezbollah, which was allied with Assad, and have announced arrests of alleged cells affiliated with the group.

Hezbollah denies having any presence in Syria.

Since late 2024, Hezbollah’s former Syrian supply routes have been cut and Damascus authorities say several attempts to smuggle weapons to Lebanon have been foiled.

The Syrian army intervened in Lebanon during its civil war in 1976 and exercised tutelage over its neighbour for decades, where it was accused of numerous assassinations.

During his trip, Shaibani met with the leaders of Christian parties that had opposed Syrian tutelage.

“This visit lays the foundation for a new phase in relations with Lebanon and the different Lebanese political factions based on partnership and cooperation,” he said.

Samy Gemayel, head of one of the Christian parties, said it had “sacrificed thousands of martyrs in the fight against the Assad regime”, but was “welcoming today the representative of the new Syria”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)