File President of the Republic Joseph Aoun and Lebane Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal ( L)

Following statements by Hezbollah official Nawaf al-Moussawi—in which he claimed that the President of the Republic Joseph Aoun had asked Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal to resign—a military response was issued categorically denying this account.

A military source confirmed to “Lebanon Debate” a categorical denial of the claims made by Nawaf al-Moussawi during an interview on Al-Manar TV, specifically the allegation that the President had asked the Army Commander to step down.

The source emphasized that this information is entirely incorrect and bears no relation to reality.

Following the announcement of the Framework of a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel , Hezbollah and its allies have been attacking it and inciting civil war .

Hezbollah views a peace deal with Israel as an existential threat , because once the 2 nations sign a peace treaty there will be no need for any so called ‘ resistance’

Hezbollah claims to be a resistance movement but according to analysts Hezbollah’s main role ever since it was created by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) is safeguarding Iran’s influence in the region. Its leaders pledged allegiance to Iran and its Supreme leader on several occasions. The majority of the Lebanese considerHezbollah Iran’s mercenary army in Lebanon